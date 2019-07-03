ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Each year millions of Americans spend the Fourth of July holiday near pools, lakes and beaches.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, drowning is the top cause of death for children ages 1 to 4. To help keep your family safe this summer, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has issued the following guidelines for water safety:
• Keep kids under 6 within arm’s reach.
• Look for signs; drowning is often silent.
• Put away phones and other distractions.
• Don’t rely on a lifeguard to watch your child.
• Learn CPR.
Click here to learn more about water safety for children of all ages.
