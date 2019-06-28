ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) As we head towards the Fourth of July, the drowning death of country music singer Granger Smith's three year-old son River is putting the spotlight on a frightening truth.
How much a body of water, whether it’s a pool, lake or ocean, poses a major danger to children.
That fear may be well founded. Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in children ages one to four.
“We can see one to three drownings a day in the emergency room,” says Dr. Sarah Lazarus, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
Georgia ranks 12th in the country for child pool drownings. Blow-up baby pools are just as dangerous as in-ground pools because a child can drown in an inch of water.
A few months ago, the American Academy of Pediatrics updated it's guidelines
about drowning prevention, including at which age swim lessons can make a difference.
It now says even toddlers can benefit.
Swim lessons won't drown-proof a child, especially a really young one. But experts say they're certainly an important layer of protection.
Here's what you need to know right now to decrease the risk of drowning.
The AMA also suggests pools have four-sided fence. Don't count on noodles, tubes or floaties. The only thing guaranteed to keep a child safe is a life jacket. And, nothing beats eyes on your little one.
Our biggest tip this summer is keeping your child who cannot swim at least 50 meters or under six years old within arms-reach, meaning you can grab them at any point to pull them out of the water if at any point they were to go under.
