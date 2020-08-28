(CBS46)-- As some metro Atlanta students make their return to the classroom, one local health system is reminding them to stay safe and vigilant this school year.
Wellstar Health System created a music video to help parents and educators teach kids how to maintain proper hygiene. The song highlights the importance of healthy habits like frequent hand washing, wearing a mask, and staying socially distant from others.
More than 440,000 children have tested positive in the United States so far, and the numbers continue to rise. According to Wellstar, children can be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.