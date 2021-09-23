ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fulton County Health officials confirmed West Nile virus has been discovered in the Atlanta area.
Darryl Carver, the Fulton County Communications Division Manager, said, "Traps in various parts of Fulton County had mosquitoes that tested positive for the virus. Latest of those two of the positive tests came up in Perkerson and Grant Parks in the City of Atlanta."
The Fulton County Board of Health is working with a contractor to spray to kill adult mosquitoes in those areas.
The truck spaying will not harm people, pets, animals, or the environment.
