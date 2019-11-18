COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A likely source of a measles outbreak in Cobb County was determined by health officials Monday afternoon.

On November 15th, the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed three cases of the virus -- one of which involved a student at Maybry Middle School. In early October there were five unreported cases of the measles in one family.

Health officials now believe local outbreak are linked to out-of-state travel where other cases were also reported.

DPH has also confirmed two siblings contracted the virus in Cobb County. Both siblings and unvaccinated individuals who were exposed are still being kept at home for the 21-day incubation period ending on Nov. 22.

“Measles vaccination (MMR) is safe and effective and prevents outbreaks,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., DPH commissioner. “The current measles outbreak in Georgia is small compared to other outbreaks documented around the country. However, the toll even a single case of measles takes goes well beyond physical illness - impacting economies, work forces, education, health care systems, and creating a public health burden to protect vulnerable populations."

The virus is spread through infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms to look out for include: high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. A rash of tiny red spots then breaks out starting at the head and spreading to other areas of the body.