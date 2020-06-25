ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows the number of new confirmed Coronavirus cases statewide is spiking in young adults.
"The 18 to 30-year-olds, they're our most mobile members of our community," said Dr. Danny Branstetter, Medical Director of Infection Prevention & Infectious Diseases at Wellstar Health System. "So they're out and about more, going places, more likely to interact within those higher dense populations or hot spots that we're seeing."
Branstetter says rural areas continue to be a hotspot for the virus because of the dense populations. He adds there is also a big rise of confirmed cases in the Latino population.
"Number one is work conditions, they may not be able to wear masks in working conditions and work groups as they'd like to," said Branstetter. "Second, they often have larger communal living in households, so doing the best effort to prevent transmission in those households can help."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that up to eight percent of the United States population may have been infected with the COVID-19 virus during the current pandemic. They also issued a warning to pregnant women and those with other conditions.
The agency says pregnant women who test positive for the Coronoavirus are more likely to be hospitalized, admitted to the ICU, and put on ventilators than non-pregnant women who are infected.
"It does look like it is possible for the mother to transmit the virus to the baby during pregnancy or during childbirth, but this is a relatively rare occurrence," said Dr. Denise Jamieson, Chair of the Department of Gynecology & Obstetrics at Emory University School of Medicine.
