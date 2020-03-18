ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While Georgia health officials understand the panic surrounding COVID-19, they are urging citizens to keep in mind that testing is for the most vulnerable and not those with heightened paranoia over a cough.
With multiple confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the state, and thousands of others awaiting test results, health officials and Mayor Brian Kemp released as statement reminding citizens of those who need the test most.
"Georgia’s elderly, those with chronic, underlying health conditions, those who live in a long-term care facility like an assisted living facility or nursing home, and those serving on the front lines as a healthcare worker, first responder, long-term care facility staffer, or law enforcement need tests. The best way to serve the public is to protect the people who are protecting us in this battle.
It is our responsibility to keep the elderly and chronically ill safe, back our law enforcement and first responders, and protect the doctors, nurses, and healthcare providers working around the clock. We ask everyone to continue to pray for our nation in the weeks ahead."
Health officials added that if you do not have symptoms, there is no need to be tested.
