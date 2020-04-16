CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) Appointments for a one-day COVID-19 testing event in Conyers filled up quickly, with all 400 slots being taken before the event even began.
The free, drive-thru testing is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Georgia International Horse Park. The appointment-only event is for people with symptoms of COVID-19 who want to know if they indeed have the coronavirus.
According to Chad Wasdin, a spokesman for the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments, more testing is available daily at other health department locations in the region.
To schedule an appointment, call 770-513-5631.
