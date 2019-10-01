HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gainesville woman was arrested for stealing nearly $5,000 from an elderly man on September 21.
Keera Paige Carlton, 21, a home healthcare worker, turned herself in at the Hall County Jail on Monday.
According to officials, Carlton allegedly took the victim’s checkbook and wrote three checks to herself totaling around $4,650.
On the afternoon of September 30, Carlton turned herself in at the Hall County Jail. She was charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person and was released on bond.
The incident remains under investigation.
