CHEROKEE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Some Northside Hospital Cherokee employees told CBS46 that they’ve been waiting for unemployment benefits for weeks.
“It’s been like four weeks and no payments are coming in. HR don’t know what’s going on or what’s wrong,” said one hospital employee.
Hospital workers, speaking anonymously, are desperate for answers and lost income.
Northside Hospital Cherokee filed for unemployment benefits for workers who had their hours and pay cut in early April, but employees CBS46 spoke with said they haven't seen a dime.
“We’ve been playing a cat-and-mouse game weekly,” one employee said. “We’re getting a notice from the Georgia Department of Labor that states that our employer has not reported earnings on us, therefore our claims can’t be processed.”
That employee said Northside Cherokee is telling employees that it’s not their fault. A note from HR reads in part, “The issues related to processing these claims reside with the GDOL.”
Meantime people are struggling.
“We’ve got one girl in particular; her hours have been cut back. She’s on total supplemental staffing, which means whatever the hospital gives her are the hours and one week she worked 12 hours.”
CBS46 we contacted the Georgia Department of Labor to get to the bottom of it.
In a statement, a spokesperson said “We have been working diligently with representatives from Northside Hospital to resolve wage reporting issues to enable the release of several weeks’ worth of unemployment payments. We understand the urgency of payment for all of our claimants. We have pinpointed the issues and are working with Northside to validate claims and get payments released as quickly as possible.”
