ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Healthcare workers are making a desperate plea for a mask mandate in Georgia.
Their pleas include asking Governor Brian Kemp to take action now.
“Here in Georgia we have passed 80,000 confirmed cases and the number of new cases are increasing exponentially. We are now seeing over 2,000 new cases per day,” said Emory healthcare professor Dr. Carlos Del Rio.
Dr. Del Rio goes on to adds that, “We are seeing a lot of transmission occurring everywhere, but particularly concerning Gwinnett, Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Hall county, which are really the top 5.“
The surge in COVID-19 cases is also creating longer lines at testing centers, and an even longer turnaround time for results.
“As we get higher and higher that will become challenged in the city. In particular we don’t want to be another New York City, we see what happened there when things got overwhelmed,” says Emory Healthcare CEO Dr. Jonathan Lewin.
This week Gov. Kemp is working to distribute roughly 3 million masks to local governments and schools while allowing business to make their own decisions.
"There are some people who just do not want to wear a mask and you know I’m sensitive to that, “says Kemp.
In a statement from the Governor’s Office, Kemp explained that he and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of Georgia Public Health, are working together and relying on underlying science and epidemiological data to move forward in a measured way.
Dr. Lewin believes wearing masks could save us from another lockdown.
”By wearing face masks or other face coverings consistently and carefully, we as a nation could prevent the 5% decrease in our GDP that could be the result of needing to re-lockdown,” says Dr. Lewin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.