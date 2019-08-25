ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Six people are recovering after a lightning strike hit a tree at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta Saturday during the PGA Tour Championship.
CBS46 obtained audio between the dispatcher and crews on the scene in the moments after the strike.
Five adults and one child suffered non-life threatening, concussion-related injuries. One person was kept overnight at Grady Hospital for observation. The others were released Saturday.
One victim said from his hospital bed that he remembers being on a golf cart, and they passed the tree just as the lightning hit.
The PGA Tour released a statement that said, in part, "The safety and well-being of our fans and players is our highest priority, and we were with those being treated until they were released from area hospitals. We are deeply grateful that the injuries were not more serious, and we're proud of the collective efforts of the on-site team to quickly care for our fans during this frightening incident."
Sunday, people returned to the golf course. Many just wanted to see the tree and even take pictures with it.
PGA officials returned before anyone else, making sure the tree was safe. They brought in tree experts to examine the stability and integrity of the tree and they determined it was, in fact, safe.
previous coverage: Multiple people injured by lightning strike at PGA championship in Atlanta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.