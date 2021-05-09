Happy Mother’s Day!
“My mom Jackie is the best there couldn’t be a better mother!” said daughter Hannah Hastings.
Whether you’re a grandma, an aunt, a mom, or a dog mom, “Happy Mother’s Day to everyone even if you’re a dog mom or a woman in general,” said local Cristine Coffee.
Families are finding creative ways to celebrate their loved ones amidst a pandemic.
“Get her flowers and chocolates and … my brother…he’s going to make her pancakes and I just have to be on zoom,” Hastings explains.
Whether it’s brunching in or brunching out…
“I’ll be doing brunch with my son and then an early dinner with my daughter, “said mother of 2 Shay Hurst.
Hurst says it’s important to stay positive.
“You need to keep your spirits up; your kids want to know that you’re happy and that you’re okay.”
With 2020 being a whirlwind and covid-19 forcing families to stay apart.
“Happy Mother’s Day 2020 2021 has definitely been challenging ...” said son Bramwel Kithuka.
“Tammy Denson hey mom hey mom I love you,” exclaims local Zach Beiser.
Beiser's mom encourages others to always stay connected no matter the distance.
“Do something… at least FaceTime or something… you got to see your kids on Mother’s Day,” said Denson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.