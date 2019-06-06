ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Republican and State Senator Renee Unterman announced on Thursday evening that she will be running in Georgia's 7th Congressional District's race.
Unterman's declaration places the abortion debate at the center of the race. She is also sponsor of the controversial Heartbeat Bill, which would prevent women from aborting a pregnancy after six weeks. The bill, which was signed by Governor Brian Kemp, has been met with harsh criticism and major financial loss in the state's film industry as productions move out of state.
Unterman made her announcement at an event in Buford. As she stood before a small crowd, she said, "I'm here today to announce to you that I'm running to represent this community -- our community -- in Congress."
"I’m here today to announce to you that I’m running to represent this community – OUR community - in Congress." #Gapol #ReneeForCongress pic.twitter.com/Y0JFgDZ4vm— Renee Unterman (@Renee_Unterman) June 7, 2019
"Anyone who knows me will tell you that the Lord has instilled within me a beautiful ball of energy loaded with courage to do the right thing – not necessarily the politically correct and expedient or self-serving thing to do, but the right thing." #Gapol #GA07 pic.twitter.com/tR3nPNZx0l— Renee Unterman (@Renee_Unterman) June 7, 2019
"Today, employment levels are at record highs and I stand ready to support @POTUS as he continues to implement policies that grow our economy and cut taxes for American families." #ReneeForCongress #Gapol #GA07 pic.twitter.com/IIVdf7ubhw— Renee Unterman (@Renee_Unterman) June 7, 2019
Obamacare brought skyrocketing insurance premiums with reduced coverage. I will fight for patient-centered reforms that lower costs, bring transparency to pricing and keep the promise of health care access to those with pre-existing conditions. #GA07 #ReneeForCongress #Gapol— Renee Unterman (@Renee_Unterman) June 7, 2019
“Let me tell you about this table with dinner plates. This setting represents why I want to serve in Congress. It represents everything important to families – the kitchen table issues. These are the issues that matter to you and your loved ones.” #ReneeForCongress #GA07 pic.twitter.com/RX0hRnQBIC— Renee Unterman (@Renee_Unterman) June 7, 2019
My record proves I know how to get things done. I’m not afraid to be an outsider who thinks outside the box, and I always put the people I represent first. I appreciate your prayers, your thoughts and you sharing with me the challenges your family may face. #Gapol pic.twitter.com/4Xeqw7Gnsp— Renee Unterman (@Renee_Unterman) June 7, 2019
"Whether it’s cutting taxes, preventing crime, lowering health care costs, improving transportation or any of the other kitchen table issues: my goals are your goals. Washington, here we come!" #ConservativeFighter pic.twitter.com/wEl2GoGOdq— Renee Unterman (@Renee_Unterman) June 7, 2019
Unterman added, "In Congress, I will work with President Trump to ensure that we address the real kitchen table issues in our communities, while also taking on the big spenders in Washington who are saddling future generations with too much debt."
