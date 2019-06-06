Renee Unterman
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Republican and State Senator Renee Unterman announced on Thursday evening that she will be running in Georgia's 7th Congressional District's race.

Unterman's declaration places the abortion debate at the center of the race. She is also sponsor of the controversial Heartbeat Bill, which would prevent women from aborting a pregnancy after six weeks. The bill, which was signed by Governor Brian Kemp, has been met with harsh criticism and major financial loss in the state's film industry as productions move out of state.

Unterman made her announcement at an event in Buford. As she stood before a small crowd, she said, "I'm here today to announce to you that I'm running to represent this community -- our community -- in Congress."

Unterman added, "In Congress, I will work with President Trump to ensure that we address the real kitchen table issues in our communities, while also taking on the big spenders in Washington who are saddling future generations with too much debt."

