STOCKBRIDGE, Ga (CBS46) – Henry County Police released the heart-wrenching 911 call from moments before officers showed up to a home in Stockbridge and a multi-hour standoff ensued.
“I can see them ma’am, there’s blood all over the driveway,” the caller, the victim’s sister Anetria White said as she cried. “It’s my sister. It’s my sister.” Her sister was later identified as Sandra White, 39.
During the 911 call, the operator tried to calm Anetria as she was trying to get information about where to send officers. The sister told the 911 operator that Sandra was pregnant and about upcoming plans.
“We were having a baby shower for her on Saturday and now she’s dead,” Anertira screamed into the phone. “She’s in the garage ma’am. I can see her in the garage.”
The sister told police she didn’t know if anyone else was in the home. It was shortly after the call that Henry County Police officers arrived at the scene. Two officers were shot trying to enter the home by White’s boyfriend, Anthony Bailey, Jr. A multi-hour standoff ensued and ended when officers went into the home and found the bodies of Bailey (the shooter), Sandra White, and 16-year-old Arkeyvion White.
