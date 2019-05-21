ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- People held signs and chanted on the Georgia Capitol steps in opposition of HB 481, Georgia's new abortion law.
Members of several different advocacy and women's rights groups spoke to the crowd.
“On May 7th the nation watched our governor and voter suppressor Brian Kemp sign HB 481,” Fair Fight Action member Hillary Holley said.
“Or what we call the ‘Forced Pregnancy Bill’ that attempts to ban abortions in a state the has the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation,” Holley added.
It was a diverse crowd of people. All here for various reasons to oppose HB 481.
“We live in a male dominated society,” Protestor John Wnek said.
“All of western civilization is a patriarchy. Clearly you can see women have less power than men. It’s absolutely imperative that men back this decision and support women so women have an equal footing in our government,” Wnek added.
Those opposing the new law are promising to fight back with more than just signs and words.
“Elections are going to have consequences,” Georgia State Representative Dar’shun Kendrick said.
“So we are just going to let them know we are watching and we are not going to forget,” Kendrick added.
The Executive Dir of Georgia ACLU Andrea Young also spoke to the crowd. She explained what’s next in the fight against HB 481.
“The next action will be that the ACLU and other partners will file a lawsuit in Federal District Court to stay this law and challenge it as violation of women's constitutional rights under Roe V. Wade,” Young said.
The ACLU hopes to have their lawsuit filed before the end of summer.
The “Heartbeat Bill” does not go into effect until January 1.
