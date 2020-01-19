LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A dog was killed after firefighters extinguished a house fire in Gwinnett County early Sunday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched to Brookshire Place in unincorporated Lawrenceville after a caller reported massive flames coming from a home nearby.
Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke billowing from the attic of the split-level house. Authorities told CBS46 that no one was home during the fire. Once they were able to extinguish the blaze, they discovered a deceased canine inside the home.
The fire caused extensive damage to the home, according to fire investigators.
Police said the homeowner had left the house earlier in the day and was not home when the fire erupted.
Fire Investigators say the blaze appeared to have been accidental and may have been the result of discarded smoking materials on the exterior of the house.
