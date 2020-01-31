Heartbroken mother speaks out after her daughter's murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A grieving mother is opening up to CBS46 days after her daughter's lifeless body was found in room at a Stockbridge hotel.
Kimberly Henderson told CBS46's Trason Bragg that she was on the phone when her daughter's alleged murderer knocked on the 33-year-old's door.
"When he knocked at the door she said mommy I'mma call you right back. My daughter never called me back," said a grieving Henderson.
She said her daughter, Jasemine Shelby had gone out on a few dates with her suspected killer, Raeshaun Antoine Jones. But that was it.
"Loving, caring, she had a big hear, big smile," recalled the heart-broken mother. "Why did you take my baby from me? Why did you take her life? That was my baby, it wasn't for you to take."
Henderson said her daughter had plans on starting her own business.
"She said mommy I'm about to get my own business selling T-shirts, or open up my own business as far as a restaurant."
Shelby is one of two women allegedly killed by Jones, who worked as a baggage handler for Delta. The other victim, Alexis Reed, was found unresponsive in a car at the Delta employee parking lot in College Park on Sunday.
She was transported an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators began to close in on Jones this week. When they attempted to make contact with him he fatally shot himself.
"Justice has not been done for me yet, because I feel like he should be locked behind bars and not in a casket," added Henderson.
To help the Shelby-Henderson family cover funeral costs, click here.
