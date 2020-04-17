MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two Cobb County hospitals received a special surprise from the Sheriff's Office on Thursday in the midst an outbreak.
Healthcare workers at WellStar Cobb Hospital in Austell and WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta were greeted by a parade of uniformed sheriff’s vehicles.
“On any given day law enforcement is the front line of defense in our community but not today, said Sheriff Neil Warren.
“Today it's the doctors and nurses protecting our way of life and we wanted to show our appreciation to them by honoring them with a drive by and a salute. We are forever grateful for their sacrifice," Sheriff Neil Warren added.
Take a look:
