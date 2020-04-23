ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local child suffering from leukemia in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic got a much needed birthday surprise.
According to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Lex was diagnosed with leukemia on September 29. He has been receiving treatments at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in recent months.
His sisters knew he had been having a tough year so far, exacerbated by the isolation stemming from COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders. To help make Lex's 11th birthday less lonely, they organized a special surprise drive-by.
As over 50 friends, family members, and teachers from his school drove by to show their love and support, Lex said it was the "best birthday ever!"
Take a look:
