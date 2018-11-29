DeKalb County, GA (CBS46) Officials at Laurel Ridge Elementary School say nearly every room at the facility has heat after HVAC crews worked all day to restore service.
Principal Kari Schrock says every room, with the exception of two classrooms and the front office, has had heat restored.
Space heaters have been brought in to provide heat for the rooms still without service.
This comes after students arrived at the school Thursday morning in heavy coats – some knowing they’d be wearing those coats in the classroom all day.
For a fourth straight day, some of the classrooms in the building were not being adequately heated. On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures started out below freezing.
“While I’m working, I just feel a little shivery,” said third-grade student Amelia Biggers. “I want them to fix it really badly.”
Her mom Whitney McGinniss tells CBS46 News Laurel Ridge Elementary has had problems with its HVAC system for the past year.
“It’s not an ideal learning environment, clearly, if the kids are distracted because they’re cold or if they’re having to bundle up,” said McGinniss.
A DeKalb County School District spokesman confirmed that Laurel Ridge wasn’t the only school with HVAC issues.
The district sent the following statement, along with a list of 18 schools and buildings that were affected:
The goal and standard is to make sure all HVAC units are in good working order. However, as with any mechanical device, maintenance beyond normal upkeep may be required based on usage and happenstance. When challenges do occur, we make the necessary repairs and take the proper actions to maintain a healthy and safe learning environment for students and staff. To accommodate students and teachers throughout the district, schools heavily impacted by HVAC issues have relocated students to other classrooms.
As of 10:45 AM today, here is where we are with heat issues. Completion times are best estimates:
- Laurel Ridge ES (1 room)
- Clarkston HS (15-20 rooms)
- Salem MS (10 rooms, one rooftop unit)
- Chapel Hills ES (4 rooms)
- Chapel Hill MS (12 rooms)
- Bob Mathis ES (multi-purpose building)
- Browns Mill ES (multi-purpose building)
- DeKalb Elem. School for the Arts (working)
- International Student Center (5-6 rooms plus front office)
- Arabia Mountain HS (10-15 rooms)
- Sequoyah MS (entire building down)
- Smoke Rise ES (10+ rooms)
- Stephenson HS (media center only)
- Wadsworth ES (5-6 rooms down)
- Online Registration (3 rooms down)
- Druid Hills MS (media center only)
- Princeton ES (5-6 rooms)
- Towers HS (5-7 classrooms)
