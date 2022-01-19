ATLANTA (CBS46) — A grant, aimed at helping reduce drunk driving incidents, has been reinstated to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) after originally being revoked over low DUI arrest performances and a deputy-involved scandal.
On Dec. 29, the RSCO received a letter from the Governor's Office of Highway Safety stating that a temporary suspension of the HEAT grant would take place over concerns that two deputies had been speeding under the influence.
According to the incident report, a Georgia State Patrol trooper was on an unrelated traffic stop when a car sped by him at over 100 mph.
The trooper began to pursue the car, which sped up more in an attempt to elude the officer. At that time, the car was traveling at 134 mph in a 60 mph zone.
It wasn't until another trooper helped the original officer box the speeding car in that the driver finally stopped.
After putting the driver in handcuffs, the driver, later identified as Deputy Tobias Holmes, told the GSP trooper that he was a law enforcement officer. He refused a sobriety test.
Both Holmes and Deputy Brandon Oglesby, who was a passenger inside the speeding vehicle, were placed on administrative leave. Holmes and Oglesby were later fired. The sheriff issued the following statement:
“My Internal Affairs Unit has worked closely with the Georgia State Patrol as we gathered all of the facts surrounding this incident. I am confident that all necessary steps for accountability and transparency will occur during this process, this incident will be thoroughly investigated at the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. All my deputies are held to a very high standard. Anyone found to be in violation of RCSO policies, procedures, rules, regulations, and/or state law will be held accountable and disciplined accordingly.”
In addition to the deputy incident, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office was told their DUI arrest numbers were not meeting expectations. Following the submitted plan of action filed in January, the Governor's Office confirmed the RCSO HEAT Unit's DUI performance had actually exceeded the milestone goal set forth for the program.
Sheriff Eric Levett also expressed dismay over the decision to cut access to the grant in response to the incident involving Holmes and Oglesby, who were off-duty at the time and also fired shortly after.
