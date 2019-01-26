DALLAS, GA (CBS46) A heating lamp is to blame for an overnight fire that burned through the roof a Paulding County home.
Around 3 a.m. firefighters responded to a house fire on Farm Brook Lane where the back of the home and roof were seen ablaze. The homeowner's wife was home at the time of the fire. She told EMA that she was awakened by a cracking sound and smoke detectors.
The house sustained damage to both the exterior and interior.
Fire investigators believe a heating lamp found underneath the back porch in a dog pen caused the fire.
The resident and dogs were not injured during the fire.
