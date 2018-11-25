Atlanta, GA (CBS46) As if driving in metro Atlanta isn't challenging enough dense fog made the commute to the airport even more difficult for some drivers.
“It's Atlanta so everything impacts travel here,” said Denise Brisson.
The fog slowed things down on the road and in the sky. Because of the low ceiling and limited visibility, arriving flights were delayed an average of 28 minutes Sunday morning.
Mayo Roberts was on a flight from Tallahassee. He said because of the fog, his plane circled the airport for a bit until the pilot could land.
“I was up in the air for about 15 minutes just hovering around for a while then he said we could finally land.”
AAA predicted more than 54 million Americans traveled more than 50 miles for the Thanksgiving holiday, up about five percent over last year.
“I've been here for a week,” said Chris Hyland “I got to see my sister and my extended family so it was a great Thanksgiving.”
Good times with friends and family concluded with longer travel times to get home for some.
“We came here to a really foggy, really cold Atlanta,” said Brisson.
There were hundreds of delays at the airport this morning and afternoon. CBS46 will continue to monitor conditions.
