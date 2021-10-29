ATLANTA (CBS46) — Local law enforcement says it is doing everything they can to make sure everyone stays safe tonight at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta during game 3 of the World Series.
COMPLETE WORLD SERIES COVERAGE
There has been a large police presence around the ballpark today and delivery vehicles have been going through a screening process before being allowed to make their delivery.
CBS46 also observed K9 teams sweeping The Battery, looking for anything suspicious.
*Preparations for World Series*We’ll have increased safety measures in place, but the public can help:LOCK-TAKE-HIDESEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING.Follow us for updates during the home games for traffic and emergency updates.#WorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/MiSb3O3NcV— Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) October 27, 2021
Cobb County Police are getting assistance from the Sheriff's Office and state and federal agencies.
County commissioners approved $350,000 to cover overtime and equipment.
PREVIOUS STORY: Law enforcement prepares to keep World Series crowds safe
For fans, it's important that they remember that no bags will be allowed inside the ballpark, only a small clutch.
Braves officials want fans to feel comfortable going in and out of the ballpark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.