Heavy rain and gusty winds swept through Coweta county Saturday morning, impacting a community recuperating from a wild E4 tornado a few weeks ago.
“I think the weather today is really going to back up things especially on the roof repair,” said a Newnan native.
Some locals seeing this pause in production as a benefit rather than a loss.
“There’s so many roofs here that need repairs slippery conditions kind of dangerous today hopefully it’ll dry up for all the work that needs to be done here in the community “said the native.
Contractors and neighbors working one by one to pick up the trail of destruction left behind from the E4 tornado back in March.
“The guys will probably have to get a day off finally… they’ve been working so hard…” said a local.
Environmental Scientist Sean Watson has been working day in and day out with his team to repair Newnan homes.
“A lot of trees going through homes with roofs ripped off, siding ripped off, there was even one house that it was hit so badly that the back-perimeter wall was actually blown out of the house,” says Watson.
Although rain is an obstacle, locals said it will not put a stop to the work.
“Saturday we’re out here working trying to at least get that hazard out of their way… so that they can actually get back to the reconstruction of their lives,” Watson goes on to say.
“We made it this far and again as Gary said the community is so strong this this is not going to be any problem,” said another Newnan native.
