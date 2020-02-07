HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Two Hall County roadways remain closed after Thursday's heavy rains caused washouts.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office tweeted out a video showing water spurting out of a giant hole in the pavement on Calvary Church Road near Gainesville as crews tried to determine their course of action.
The crater developed in a portion of the road that crosses over a stream. It appears the giant pipe under the roadway that's supposed to carry water from one side of the road was unable to handle the volume of rainwater streaming through it.
Apparently, when the road washed away, a pipe carrying drinking water also burst, causing water to spray into the air.
In the north part of the county, Lawson Road remains closed because of a washout just off the side of the pavement that threatened the integrity of the roadway.
According to a Hall County spokeswoman, both roads will remain closed until further notice.
Belton Bridge Road and Bryant Quarter Road are back open.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
WATCH the video below. Can't see the video? Click here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.