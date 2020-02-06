Heavy rain forces residential sewage into the streets

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- "It's been pretty bad because I know that they say there's nothing they can do about it, that it's just going to happen every time it rains," said Kirkwood homeowner Greg Burns.
That nothing is raw, disgusting, stinky sewage flooding out into the streets.
"You see it relieving into the street and if it wasn't relieving into the street and going into the creek downstream, it would be coming up into our house," said Greg.
Homeowners sick of their street turning into the local toilet every time there's heavy rain, yuck! #weather #storm #atlanta #sewage @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/YBvAhyWg1x— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) February 7, 2020
This also happens to other neighbors’ homes on Woodbine street. The heavy rains mean another smelly problem for Greg, his toilet.
"Unusable yep, for as long as it's raining heavy," said Greg who's been a professional plumber for over 25 years.
Because the sewer line is blocked their toilet doesn't flush. While it's blocked the raw sewage runs straight into Sugar Creek.
Greg said he's called the city many times about the problem.
"They do send crews out to monitor it," he added.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy contacted the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management and a worker did come out to look at the overflowing sewer.
The city worker told Jamie because sewer line covers have holes in them water gets in and overflows the system. He asked why doesn’t the city change the covers, and the worker's response was that it's a "slow process."
A spokesperson for the Department of Watershed Management also sent CBS46 the following statement:
"The Department of Watershed Management responded to a service call today to investigate sewer line overflow at a manhole on Woodbine Circle. The overflow is due to the vast amount of rain that fell across the City in a very short time frame. During very heavy rain events, a sewer trunk line may reach full capacity which on occasion may result in an overflow. Sewer flows will return to normal the rainfall as the impact of the rainfall subsides."
For Greg and his family that's not good enough.
"I would like to not have to worry about the toilet bubbling, that's just not a good sound," said Greg.
Greg also said that he has had to tell kids to stop playing in the creek because of the dangerous raw sewage flowing in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.