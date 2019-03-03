ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Heavy rain and storms will make their way across metro Atlanta Sunday afternoon until 6:30 p.m.
Tornado watches have been issued for the following counties: Clayton, Morgan, Walton, Fayette, Newton, Henry, Rockdale, Clarke, Oconee and Oglethorpe.
Watch Chief Meteorologist Paul Ossmann's weather update here.
CBS46.com will continue to monitor weather conditions online and during the 6, 9 and 11 p.m. newscasts.
