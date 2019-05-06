STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) Steven Than is a legal refugee from Burma. Farming is what he knows and he's been doing it for almost 10 years at Global Growers Bamboo Creek Farm in Stone Mountain.
“My idea is gone,” Than said. “Right now it’s gone.”
The idea of farming is gone, for now, because of flooding that happened April 19th.
The flood waters rushed through his farm,” Global Growers Executive Director and Co-Founder Robin Chanin said. “We were under water for most of the day.”
Chanin added, “Those crops are now considered adulterated or contaminated according to FDA protocol. So it becomes a total loss for farm businesses.”
What looks like totally fine produce will have to be tilled into the ground. That means no money for the farmers.
“No more income,” Than said. “What do I do? I don’t know right now.”
It's also a big hit for Global Growers which is a 501c3 nonprofit.
Chanin said they can produce about 50 to 60,000 pounds of fresh food at Bamboo Creek Farm a year.
“It actually accounts for about 90 to 95 percent of our total annual sales,” Chanin said. “So that’s why with this site being impacted by this flood it’s really a significant loss for the entire business.”
The flood destroyed their spring harvest and summer planting.
Chanin says they have to wait a few months before doing anymore planting. But full recover won't start sprouting up for some time.
“We’ll try and recover for a small fall season but really our sights have to be set from a business perspective have to be set on 2020 to rebuild and get back up and running there,” Chanin said.
Global Growers is accepting donations to help farmers. To learn more click here.
