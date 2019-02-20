ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Heavy rain is expected for the rest of the week and it can cause dangerous situations.
CBS46 was on the scene after trees crashed down on cars, homes and roads. Severe weather can be especially scary for homeowners because there are so many trees here in Georgia.
"It's not uncommon for trees to fall after consistent rainfall. Rain water soaks into the ground and gusts of wind blow at the trees," said Atlanta Arbor Owner Josh Marotta.
Because trees are largely held up by a combination of their own weight and the friction in the soil pushing up against their roots, the friction is easily weakened as soil grows saturated with rainwater. This causes the trees to fall.
Marotta told CBS46 reporter Aiyana Cristal that homeowners can be proactive by having a licensed and insured Arborist examine the health of the tree every two years.
