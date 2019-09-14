DECATUR, Ga (CBS46) -- The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has issued a County wide boil water advisory.
Heavy thunderstorms affecting Scott Candler Water Treatment Plant in north DeKalb County led to power outages at approximately 10:40 p.m., Sept. 13, and 2:36 a.m., Sept. 14, 2019.
Backup generators immediately powered up and restored electricity to the facility within three minutes.
In an abundance of caution, the boil water advisory is being issued, because water pressure at the facility briefly dropped below the minimum requirements for the system.
In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all customers are advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food. The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.
It is not necessary to boil tap water used for other household purposes, such as showering, laundry, or bathing. Adults, teens, and older children can wash, bathe, or shower; however, they should avoid swallowing the water. Toddlers and infants should be sponge-bathed.
Customers should continue to boil their water until they are notified that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption.
This advisory will remain in place until the Georgia Environmental Protection Division approves the lifting of the boil water advisory.
The county will continue to send updates as information becomes available.
This does not include customers served by City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.
For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.
