Talking Rock, GA (CBS46) A pilot has been airlifted to an area hospital following a helicopter crash in Pickens County Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on the 7800 block of Ellijay Road in Talking Rock.
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says the helicopter was equipped with saw blades and may have been trimming trees when the crash occurred.
At some point, the helicopter struck a tree and went down.
The pilot was alert and was communicating with emergency staff while being transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. He later died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash. His time of death was 5:44 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.