ATLANTA (CBS46) — Rescue teams are looking for three people after a helicopter went missing late Wednesday in Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge, about 20 miles north of Macon.
Officials say the apparent crash site is deep in the woods in an area below Georgia Highway 83, which runs between Forsyth and Monticello east of the Ocmulgee River.
The crash site was found around midday Thursday. National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson said the helicopter was a Robinson R66, a five-seat chopper capable of flying 160 miles an hour and traveling up to 400 miles. The helicopter’s place of departure and intended destination were not immediately available.
It is believed there were three people onboard -- a pair of pilots and a passenger -- and the flight may have originated out of Florida.
It is unknown at this time if anyone survived the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.