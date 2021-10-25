ATLANTA (CBS46) — A nationwide salmonella outbreak that sickened over 600 people across 43 states may have made its way to meal kits.
The FDA announced a voluntary recall of HelloFresh meal kits containing onions due to the potential presence of salmonella bacterium.
Consumers are asked to discard all onions received from July 7 through Sept. 8. Onions received after Sept. 8 are not believed to be affected and can be eaten.
The following produce is believed to be contaminated:
To check whether your produce has been impacted, look at the product codes, located on the bottom square of your box shipping label.
The Food and Drug Administration also warns consumers not to eat onions from Thomson International, Inc. The advice applies to red, white, yellow and sweet onions.
In the event that onions have been consumed, note that thoroughly cooking the product to 165ºF/74ºC, as instructed on the recipe, will kill salmonella.
If you are experiencing any symptoms, contact your healthcare provider immediately. Click here for more information from the FDA about this supplier recall and the potentially related symptoms.
