ATLANTA (CBS46)— Officials announced relief is on the way for farmers who suffered losses during Hurricane Michael
Governor Brian P. Kemp and Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black announced the implementation of the Georgia Farm Recovery Block Grant Program.
"Sixteen months after the devastation of Hurricane Michael, today is a big step forward for Georgia farmers and the people of southwest Georgia," said Governor Kemp.
"The recovery process is far from over, but together, we will stand with those still reeling from Hurricane Michael's impact and continue to support them on the road to recovery."
The program will compensate farmers for losses not already covered under the USDA Farm Service Agency programs.
Grants will cover beef, dairy, fruit & vegetable, pecan, poultry, timber, and uninsured infrastructure losses.
The enrollment period for the program is from March 18, 2020 to April 8, 2020.
Enrollment will be entirely online, and applicants are encouraged to use a desktop computer to ensure a smooth application process.
A guide to help applicants prepare for enrollment is available at www.farmrecovery.com.
