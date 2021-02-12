Help is now available to DeKalb County residents on the brink of eviction. Friday, tenants and landlords were able to sign up for a piece of a $21 million dollar grant.
Unemployment and loss of income from the pandemic has a lot of families struggling to keep up with bills. The DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition is working to help renters facing eviction and landlords who have lost revenue. Goodwill of North Georgia is part of that program and aims to help residents get back on their feet.
"We know that the number one reason that people fall behind on their rent and their utilities is that they're either unemployed or underemployed and we help people find jobs. Last year, we helped just under 27,000 people find jobs here in north Georgia," said Keith Parker, President and CEO of Goodwill of North Georgia.
Residents will need to submit various documentation such as copy of the lease agreement, rental payments made, and unemployment documentation. If approved, the financial assistance can help with rent, past-due rent and utilities. The need is there. In one day, the county says the program received 2,000 applications, 17,000 website visits, 3,700 emails and 350 calls. Aside from the aid, Goodwill has job training and workforce development programs to help families rebound.
"There are so many folks that are hurting and through no fault of their own that now we want to be able to be in the position to help them find the job of their dreams so they can fully support themselves and their families," said Parker.
The funds come after DeKalb applied for a federal grant in connection with the stimulus package passed last December. The funds will be distributed through coalition that begins with existing cases in DeKalb Magistrate Court. Atlanta Legal Aid and Goodwill of North Georgia will help determine how much tenants and landlords will receive. Amounts will be determined on a case by case basis.
- Family of one: $46,350
- Family of two: $52,950
- Family of three: $59,550
- Family of four: $66,150
The online application is at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp and both tenants and landlords are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
