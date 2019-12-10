CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- City of South Fulton Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
In the early hours of December 8, police received a missing person call from a resident on Bluestone Drive.
The person told officials that 30-year-old Demetrice Allen has not been seen since December 6.
Allen was last seen at the Ten ATL Lounge on the 400 block of Flat Shoals Ave.
According to the missing person report, Allen was known to have on a black jacket, tan shirt, black jeans, and black Jordan sneakers.
Police also said Allen drives a grey BMW 328i. Detectives are currently investigating leads to attempt to locate Allen.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or Det. J. Rittberg, at 470-809-7357.
