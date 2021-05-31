ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman, who was traveling through Atlanta, posted on Facebook that she found a stuffed dog at one of the gates Saturday.
Ever since, Rosanna Taylor said she has been trying to reunite the stuffed dog with her owner via posts and shares on social media. But until the owner is found, she's been taking the dog on one wild adventure.
"Hey Delta Air Lines! I found this sweet girl just chilling at gate E14 today in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport." She wrote on Facebook. "The gate agent said she had been hanging out there for a couple of days so I decided to take her on an adventure."
Here, she shows each stop the little stuffed pup has made, including boarding the plane with her mask on, sitting in the flight attendant's seat and snuggling in fresh hotel sheets.
The coolest part of the trip so far, is when the pup ran into the Gonzaga University Rowing Team Sunday afternoon.
While the cute stuffed puppy seems to be enjoying her life on-the-go, Taylor is hoping the world can help reunite her with her owner.
"She is really enjoying her life traveling but I bet her human is missing her." wrote Taylor.
If this stuffed pup looks familiar to you, contact Rosanna Taylor on Facebook.
