ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – While the coronavirus outbreak is causing many companies to close and lay off workers, some essential businesses are looking for extra help to accommodate overwhelming demand. Here’s a list of some companies hiring right now in the Atlanta area.
PepsiCo Beverages – Interested candidates should click here to apply.
Ingles Markets – Jobs are open immediately. Apply online or visit your closest Ingles for on-the-spot interviews between 2 and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Papa Johns – The company is hiring up to 20,000 new team members. Applicants can expect to have an interview and potentially start the same day. Click here to apply or text JOBS to 47272.
Publix – Publix is looking to hire thousands of associates by the end of March to fill positions in its stores and distribution centers. Interested individuals can click here to complete an application.
Bellhops – This online service for moving is currently hiring thousands of contractors to help meet the needs of Americans who need moving services. Those interested in providing moving or driving services on the Bellhops platform can apply here.
Walmart – Walmart is hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May, including more than 5,600 associates across Georgia to work in its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. Click here to apply.
Sprouts – Sprouts is looking to fill more than 110 roles across its Atlanta stores. Apply either online or by texting the word “careers” to 480-800-8056.
Aldi – The grocery chain is looking for temporary workers. Click here to apply.
Costco – Costco is hiring for various positions. To apply, click here.
Amazon – Amazon is opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in its fulfillment centers and delivery network. Click here to apply.
Kroger – Click here to apply.
Do you know of other major companies hiring right now? Email us at news@cbs46.com.
