ATLANTA (CBS46)—The infrastructure bill suffered a setback on Wednesday after Senate Republicans rejected an effort to begin debate on the legislation.
The nearly $1 trillion measure over five years includes hundreds of billions of dollars in new spending on roads and other public works projects.
The bill, if passed, will leave construction companies competing for workers.
A recruitment manager at C.W. Matthews Contracting Company told CBS46, “In today’s labor market, we are having to take bold new steps to attract the best talent to C.W. Matthews and the heavy highway construction industry, and also to keep the talent we have so we can remain the best of the best in our industry.”
To thank their employees and help attract new workers, the company announced it will commit $1 million in bonuses to all hourly field employees who work during the 2021 construction season.
Applicants are asked to click here to apply for open positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.