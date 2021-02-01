Monday marks the start of Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Georgia.
The American Red Cross and state as well as federal emergency partners are urging Georgia residents to prepare for the next weather emergency.
“Disasters can strike suddenly, and spring is known for its volatile weather, including tornados and thunderstorms,” said Danella Hughes, Red Cross Disaster Officer for Georgia. “As we approach the season, I can’t stress enough of the importance of emergency preparedness for individuals and families.”
One way to stay on top of severe weather is to to download the CBS46 Weather App by sending a text message to 23765 with the keyword: CBS46Weather.
According to research from the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council and the American Academy of Nursing, older adults are more vulnerable and experience more casualties after a natural disaster than other age groups.
Several factors make older adults more vulnerable during a disaster:
• Older adults may have more chronic conditions and medication concerns.
• They may be more dependent on assistive devices like walkers and eyeglasses and support from caregivers.
• Living in social isolation can make them more vulnerable.
To be prepared, older adults should think about what they would do during a disaster before it occurs.
Consider factors such as how your medical, physical, and cognitive needs may affect your ability to respond if you had to stay in your home for two weeks or more or had to evacuate.
Emergency preparedness officials say you should build a support network and identify helpers such as family, friends, neighbors, caregivers, and care providers who may be able to assist your needs.
Georgia is prone to tornados and the scary part is they can happen anywhere, at any time.
Helpful tornado tips: dark, often greenish clouds, a wall cloud, a cloud of debris, large hail, funnel cloud, or a loud, roaring noise.
CBS46 issues a tornado watch when a tornado is possible in or near a specific area.
Also, CBS46 will issue a tornado warning when a tornado has been spotted and that people should seek shelter immediately.
Safety tips for you and your family: pick a safe room in your home where loved ones and pets can gather, such as a basement, storm cellar, or interior room on the lowest floor with no windows.
Experts note mobile homes are not safe during tornados.
According to the American Red Cross, “If someone is in a mobile home, they should get to the nearest sturdy building or shelter immediately - do not wait until the tornado is visible.”
More helpful tips in dealing with a tornado:
• Know their community’s warning system.
• Prepare for strong winds by removing dead, or damaged limbs from trees.
• Move, or secure lawn furniture, trash cans, hanging plants or anything else that can be picked up by the wind and become a projectile.
• If someone is caught outdoors, they should seek shelter in a basement, shelter or sturdy building.
If that’s not possible, they should take the following steps:
- If you cannot quickly walk to a shelter, immediately get into a vehicle and try to drive to the closest sturdy shelter. Remember to buckle your seat belt.
- Stay away from bridge/highway overpasses.
- If strong winds and flying debris occurs while driving, pull over and park, keeping your seat belt on and engine running.
- Put your head down below the windows, covering your head with your hands and a blanket
