ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – It's an impossible choice parents struggling shouldn't have to make: whether to buy food or diapers?
But it's a tough reality for many low-income families here in Georgia where nearly 30% of children live in poverty.
That's where Helping Mamas step in – the Norcross nonprofit is a one-stop shop for social service providers to stock up on diapers, clothes, car seats and pack -n- plays which are then distributed to families in need.
“We've been able to distribute over a million products in the last five years,” said CEO and founder, Jamie Lackey. “And what that means is that those products are going back out to those families that need them and those families have what they need to move forward.”
The nonprofit also provides free classes on sleep and car seat safety.
“Extra help is always welcome,” said Nicole Manning, a Helping Mamas recipient.
Manning received three car seats and diapers after taking in her sister's four kids in addition to her own two.
“It's hard being a single mom. I've been a single mom for a long time. These programs are very helpful,” she said.
Lackey started Helping Mamas out of her garage.
A former social worker, she was bothered by what she saw as a gap in services to her clients.
“There was no coordinated effort to get things like baby supplies, diapers, wipes, car seats, cribs to families that need these on a regular basis,” she said.
Federal programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) help cover some of the costs of food, they can’t be used to pay for critical necessities like diapers, car seats or cribs.
Helping Mamas partners with more than 100 agencies to help distribute supplies.
It relies heavily on volunteers who visit the warehouse daily to organize and sort donations.
“We didn't want to be one more place that a mom had to go. And we knew that if they were already meeting with their social worker it would just help take that burden off of them. And we're able to serve more people that way,” Lackey said.
Joy Monroe said Helping Mamas has helped her organization, Single Parent Alliance & Resource Center or SPARC, increase the number of families it serves.
“A lot of people I don’t think would have noticed a struggle to buy diapers is an actual genuine struggle that a lot of families face,” she said. “I really applaud them for that.”
Helping Mamas is biggest need currently are Pull-ups and diapers sizes four through 6.
For ways to volunteer or donate to one of Helping Mamas many drop-off locations, click here.
