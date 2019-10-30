ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Helping your child transition to the opposite gender could soon be a felony if Georgia Representative Ginny Ehrhart gets her way next year.
Rep. Ehrhart announced that she plans to introduce the Vulnerable Child Protection Act during the 2020 legislation session. The act would make it a felony to have radical surgery performed, or drugs administered to a minor with the intent to change the minor's gender.
“This form of child abuse is becoming a serious problem in Georgia and is evolving into a national crisis,” said Rep. Ehrhart. “We are talking about children who have not reached the legal age of consent yet are being subjected to life-altering, irreversible surgeries and drug treatments that render them sterile and permanently disfigured. The psychological damage this does to innocent children must come to an end. This legislation makes such abusive actions criminal.”
Procedures that would be considered a felony include: sterilization, mastectomy, vasectomy, castration and other forms of genital mutilation. The act goes as far as prohibiting cross-sex hormone therapy and other drugs that prohibit puberty, or cause infertility.
“The Vulnerable Child Protection Act is not an attempt to infringe on the rights of adults to make lifestyle choices for themselves,” added Rep. Ehrhart. “This is about children who are being abused by adults. The sterilization and castration of children has no place in a civilized society.”
