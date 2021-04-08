Neighbors helping neighbors.
That’s what happened over the Easter weekend in Hall County.
Henry County government officials and the Henry County Water Authority teamed with American Legion Post 516 to operate a donation drive over Easter weekend. Donated items went to help residents in Newnan recover from last month’s devastating tornado.
Several top Henry County officials participated in the donation event, including Henry County Commissioner Chair Carlotta Harrell, District I Commissioner Johnny Wilson, Police Chief Mark Amerman, American Legion Post 516 Commander Alton Head, along with other American Legion members, Water Authority employees, and the Henry County police officers.
Henry County police officers escorted the loaded trailers to Newnan, and members of the HCWA staff provided transport and helped load and unload the trailers once they arrived in Newnan.
During the trip to Newnan, Harrell drove through the parts of the city that were devastated from tornado damage. She said that the tornado destroyed or damaged more than 1,700 homes there.
“Henry County is proud to collaborate with American Legion Post 516 and the community to help our neighbors in Newnan who were so horribly affected by the recent tornado. I want to thank everyone who donated water, supplies and time to this relief effort,” said Harrell.
