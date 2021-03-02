Henry County Commissioner Gary Barham died Tuesday morning due to complications from COVID-19.
A Henry County spokesperson made the announcement on the counties' Facebook page.
Barham represented Henry County’s District 3 since 2013.
According to a statement from the Henry County Government’s Facebook page: “His passing is an immense loss for all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”
Officials said they will release service details once it is confirmed with the family.
