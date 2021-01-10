The Henry County Sheriff’s office is asking for prayers after the death of one of its deputies.
According to a Facebook post, Deputy Nicholas Howell died on January 3 due to complication from COVID-19.
He died at Henry Piedmont Hospital.
Deputy Howell, 36, and a father of five children, began working for the Henry County Sheriff’s office in February 2019.
He was a certified peace officer as well as a jailer, the county announced.
Deputies held a burial service in Dublin, GA on Saturday.
