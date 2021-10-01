ATLANTA (CBS46) — A photo featuring a note and what appears to be the trigger portion of a gun sent students, staff and parents at Woodland High School on high alert of a possible shooting situation.
Henry County law enforcement responded and is investigating the message along with a similar message sent out Wednesday, however officials confirm there is no real credible threat at this time.
On Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff's Office says it received word that a photo of someone holding a gun in a restroom was airdropped to a number of people. The school was placed under lockdown and a thorough search was conducted of the school, including a classroom where their K9 hit on "articles of suspicion."
The lockdown was lifted after it was deemed that there was no credible threat of gun violence on campus.
The latest photo sent out Friday morning featured a note that appeared to read "Woodland thought they were safe." Along with the gun was a fake skeleton bone.
The school did not go under lockdown Friday and class is proceeding as normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.