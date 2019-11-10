STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sunday's service was all about honoring veterans.
This local church is serving the men and women who went above and beyond to serve our country.
More than a dozen veterans made their way to the stage at the Light of the World Christian Tabernacle in Stockbridge.
The church congregation gathered around to adorn each service member with pins of appreciation.
Senior Pastor Ruth Smith said, "We pin them, and we will greet them and embrace them."
The small silver pins were marked with the words "above and beyond" recognizing the more than a dozen men and women for being so selfless in their service.
Lorenzo Lewis gave 33 years of his life to the Air Force Reserves.
"I always say you have to stand for something, or you will fall for anything.” Said Lewis. “And standing for the country it’s a blessing to be able to do what we do and put our lives on the line."
Willie Cobbs also served 6 years in the U.S. Navy.
"During my time in the military you know veterans they served and came home. There wasn’t all this attention, which is great to know your country appreciates you."
From a special silver pin, to a card, a hug or a smile, Senior Pastor Smith says she just wants veterans in her community to know they are loved and appreciated.
"We thank God for despite all the ills of this country - that you saw fit to serve to help to protect these borders. And we appreciate you and your family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.