HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) It was books galore for school across Henry County on Thursday when Clifford The Big Red Dog surprised elementary students with thousands of new books.
All 28 of the elementary schools across the county received approximately 6,000 books. To the children's surprise, Clifford arrived at Fairview Elementary to balloons, confetti, cheerleaders and a marching band!
Administrators hope the new books will spark a love of reading in the children that they will carry throughout their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.